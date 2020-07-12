Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Rahul Gandhi current affairs, history series put offRahul Gandhi’s promised video series on history and current affairs, which was to be launched on Twitter on Tuesday, was put off due to the developments in..
IndiaTimes
Pilot episode: Young turks vs old guards debate comes to the fore again"Pilot's departure could similarly embolden some other leaders who are feeling anxious in the party and are unable to manage redressal of their grievances. There..
IndiaTimes
India's coronavirus tally will cross 10 lakh mark this week: Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the handling of the novel coronavirus situation in the country and said the tally will cross 10 lakh mark this..
IndiaTimes
Uma Bharti Indian politician
People disenchanted as Congress ran MP govt like business: ScindiaCongressman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said people of Madhya Pradesh are disenchanted with his former party as it ran its 15..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan crisis: Rahul Gandhi's envy causing Congress's destruction, says Uma Bharti"The envy of Rahul Gandhi is causing the destruction of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi does not allow young leaders to flourish. He creates an environment which..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan who joined Cong in focus againSix Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who had joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan in 2019 are likely to play a crucial role in case chief minister Ashok Gehlot..
IndiaTimes
Political quarantine with Covid front as Haryana resort turns nucleus of Rajasthan Cong dramaA picturesque resort on a rocky sweep of the Aravalis south of Gurgaon became a ‘Covid quarantine centre’ earlier this week, soon after the 20 Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes
Congress ejects Pilot as dy CM, PCC chief amid Raj turbulenceThe bitter feud between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his challenger Sachin Pilot reached the point of no return with Congress on Tuesday sacking the latter as..
IndiaTimes
Sanjay Jha defends Pilot, gets suspendedCongress on Tuesday suspended Sanjay Jha from the party for indiscipline, a move that appeared triggered by his defence of Sachin Pilot. In wake of Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
State Cabinet, Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
Bhopal Metropolis and state capital in Madhya Pradesh, India
Two booked in 'girls rape case' in MP's Bhopal
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38Published
Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Watch: Congress leaders show victory sign at Jaipur hotel
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
Outpouring of support for Pilot, colleagues regret his exitSachin Pilot’s sacking as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state Congress chief and impending exit from the party brought out an outpouring of support and..
IndiaTimes
Cong general secy Avinash Pande dissolves RPCC executive, departments, cellsCongress national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande on Tuesday dissolved the party's state executive and all departments and cells of the..
IndiaTimes
Scindia targets Kamal Nath over COVID-19, praises CM Chouhan for his work
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources