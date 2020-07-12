Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Two booked in 'girls rape case' in MP's Bhopal



Two people have booked in connection with the alleged rape case of girls, including minors, in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. "Five girls, including four minors, were found wandering in Ratibad area of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, yesterday night. On being questioned, they said that they were returning after attending a party where one of them was raped," South Bhopal SP Sai Krishna Thota told ANI. "The minor girls have told the Child Helpline that they were raped several times on several occasions in such parties. We have booked two people including Sweetie Vishwakarma, girl who was accompanying the minors, under POCSO Act. Another accused on the run," he said

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published on January 1, 1970