Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan.

While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said, "The whole crisis in Rajasthan is due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them." "Gandhis only want those who do 'he he he' with them to stay in government," Uma Bharti added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Rahul Gandhi current affairs, history series put off

 Rahul Gandhi’s promised video series on history and current affairs, which was to be launched on Twitter on Tuesday, was put off due to the developments in..
IndiaTimes

Pilot episode: Young turks vs old guards debate comes to the fore again

 "Pilot's departure could similarly embolden some other leaders who are feeling anxious in the party and are unable to manage redressal of their grievances. There..
IndiaTimes

India's coronavirus tally will cross 10 lakh mark this week: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the handling of the novel coronavirus situation in the country and said the tally will cross 10 lakh mark this..
IndiaTimes

Uma Bharti Uma Bharti Indian politician

People disenchanted as Congress ran MP govt like business: Scindia

 Congressman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said people of Madhya Pradesh are disenchanted with his former party as it ran its 15..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan crisis: Rahul Gandhi's envy causing Congress's destruction, says Uma Bharti

 "The envy of Rahul Gandhi is causing the destruction of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi does not allow young leaders to flourish. He creates an environment which..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan who joined Cong in focus again

 Six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who had joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan in 2019 are likely to play a crucial role in case chief minister Ashok Gehlot..
IndiaTimes

Political quarantine with Covid front as Haryana resort turns nucleus of Rajasthan Cong drama

 A picturesque resort on a rocky sweep of the Aravalis south of Gurgaon became a ‘Covid quarantine centre’ earlier this week, soon after the 20 Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes

Congress ejects Pilot as dy CM, PCC chief amid Raj turbulence

 The bitter feud between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his challenger Sachin Pilot reached the point of no return with Congress on Tuesday sacking the latter as..
IndiaTimes

Sanjay Jha defends Pilot, gets suspended

 Congress on Tuesday suspended Sanjay Jha from the party for indiscipline, a move that appeared triggered by his defence of Sachin Pilot. In wake of Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

State Cabinet, Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes [Video]

State Cabinet, Council of Ministers meetings at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence concludes

Rajasthan ministers left from the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for Fairmont Hotel, after the State Cabinet and Council of Ministers meetings concluded on night of July 14. Earlier today, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief. The decision was taken after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM [Video]

Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM

Jal Shakti Minister and National General Secretary of BJP Farmer's Wing Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reacted on removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister. He said, "So many people joined BJP after its establishment, making it the world's largest party. If anyone, who believes in our ideology, wants to join the party, we will definitely welcome them with open arms."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Bhopal Bhopal Metropolis and state capital in Madhya Pradesh, India

Two booked in 'girls rape case' in MP's Bhopal [Video]

Two booked in 'girls rape case' in MP's Bhopal

Two people have booked in connection with the alleged rape case of girls, including minors, in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. "Five girls, including four minors, were found wandering in Ratibad area of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, yesterday night. On being questioned, they said that they were returning after attending a party where one of them was raped," South Bhopal SP Sai Krishna Thota told ANI. "The minor girls have told the Child Helpline that they were raped several times on several occasions in such parties. We have booked two people including Sweetie Vishwakarma, girl who was accompanying the minors, under POCSO Act. Another accused on the run," he said

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery [Video]

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive and admitted to hospital. Veteran actor is in stable condition with mild symptoms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Watch: Congress leaders show victory sign at Jaipur hotel [Video]

Watch: Congress leaders show victory sign at Jaipur hotel

A video has been released showing Congress leaders at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. The leaders showed victory signs after the recent developments. Qazi Nizamuddin, Joginder Singh Awana, Shafia Zubair, Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Dangi, Hakam Ali and Manisha Panwar can be seen in the video. Congress MLAs of the state have been staying at the hotel since July 14 when they were brought here after CLP meet. Earlier in the day, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief and Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Outpouring of support for Pilot, colleagues regret his exit

 Sachin Pilot’s sacking as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state Congress chief and impending exit from the party brought out an outpouring of support and..
IndiaTimes

Cong general secy Avinash Pande dissolves RPCC executive, departments, cells

 Congress national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande on Tuesday dissolved the party's state executive and all departments and cells of the..
IndiaTimes
Scindia targets Kamal Nath over COVID-19, praises CM Chouhan for his work [Video]

Scindia targets Kamal Nath over COVID-19, praises CM Chouhan for his work

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the foundation stone laying ceremony and launch of grains market in Agar Malwa on July 14. During the event, Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Congress leader and former CM of MP, Kamal Nath. He said, "When Kamal Nath was the CM, he didn't have time to hold a meeting over COVID-19 but he had the time to go to Indore for IIFA awards. A fighter came to the front and took the reins in his hands on March 23 and single handedly faced the pandemic in the state." He also took a pot shot on current political situation in Rajasthan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan crisis: Rahul Gandhi's envy causing Congress's destruction, says Uma Bharti

"The envy of Rahul Gandhi is causing the destruction of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi does not allow...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

AdjuvaLegal

Adjuva Legal Online RT @ANI: #WATCH: "The whole crisis (in Rajasthan) is due to Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous o… 4 hours ago

ahmedabadmirror

Ahmedabad Mirror Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family for the… https://t.co/7mWIanrIah 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rajasthan political crisis: CM should first prove majority on floor, says Gulab Chand Kataria [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: CM should first prove majority on floor, says Gulab Chand Kataria

Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister said that a vertical division can be seen in Congress party in Rajasthan. He further..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published
Sachin Pilot sacked as Dy CM and State chief, what's next in Rajasthan political crisis? | Oneindia [Video]

Sachin Pilot sacked as Dy CM and State chief, what's next in Rajasthan political crisis? | Oneindia

The Congress government in Rajasthan is on the brink as rebel leader Sachin Pilot was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and removed as state party chief after he skipped a second meeting of MLAs today...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala on Rajasthan politics said that Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held at 10 am on July 14. He said, "To discuss political situation another Congress..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published