Giant Black Lives Matter mural seen in desert close to Burning Man festival site

A gigantic Black Lives Matter mural has appeared in the Nevada desert close to the Burning Man festival site.

Aerial footage shows the massive lettering across the expanse of desert, which is situated north of Black Rock City near Pahsupp Mountain.

The filmer, Nick Howard, said: "[I] spotted this while flying over the High Desert this weekend.

"Itโ€™s just north of Black Rock City, home to Burning Man." "Iโ€™m thinking whoever did it used [a] sort of GPS based equipment," he later said online.