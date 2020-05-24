Global  
 

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19
NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19

The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando

Russell Westbrook Russell Westbrook American basketball player

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook confirms he tested positive for COVID-19

 Russell Westbrook tested positive for COVID-19, the Houston Rockets star announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.
NBA hoping to restart season July 31, according to report [Video]

NBA hoping to restart season July 31, according to report

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league's Board of Governors that he hopes to restart the season on July 31, the Athletic reports

NBA in talks with Disney to restart season at sports complex in Florida [Video]

NBA in talks with Disney to restart season at sports complex in Florida

NBA in talks with Disney about restarting its suspended season at Disney World in Florida in late July

National Basketball Association National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Kings' Holmes placed in quarantine after breaking NBA bubble to pick up food delivery

 Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is placed in quarantine after he left the NBA bubble to pick up a food delivery.
NBA says only 2 players tested positive for COVID-19 during Orlando bubble quarantine period

 The NBA said just two out of 322 players tested positive for COVID-19 during the quarantine period at the Disney bubble.
Inside the NBA bubble: What is life like for the media on the Disney World campus?

 USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina chronicles his first days inside the NBA campus bubble in Orlando and how reporters are settling in at Disney World.
Houston Rockets Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas


Orlando, Florida Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

