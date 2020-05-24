NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19

|
Russell Westbrook American basketball player
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook confirms he tested positive for COVID-19Russell Westbrook tested positive for COVID-19, the Houston Rockets star announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.
NBA hoping to restart season July 31, according to report
NBA in talks with Disney to restart season at sports complex in Florida
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Kings' Holmes placed in quarantine after breaking NBA bubble to pick up food deliverySacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is placed in quarantine after he left the NBA bubble to pick up a food delivery.
NBA says only 2 players tested positive for COVID-19 during Orlando bubble quarantine periodThe NBA said just two out of 322 players tested positive for COVID-19 during the quarantine period at the Disney bubble.
Inside the NBA bubble: What is life like for the media on the Disney World campus?USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina chronicles his first days inside the NBA campus bubble in Orlando and how reporters are settling in at Disney World.
Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas
Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate
