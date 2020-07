British Chambers of Commerce urge clarity on face covering rules Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published 3 minutes ago British Chambers of Commerce urge clarity on face covering rules Interview with Adam Marshall, Director General at the British Chambers of Commerce, who urges the Government to issue clear guidance to shop owners and businesses around the introduction of mandatory face covering rules in shops and supermarkets in England.The new mandate is scheduled to come into effect on July 24. 0

