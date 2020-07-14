Estrelas de 'Glee' lideram tributos a Naya Rivera

Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search



Naya Rivera's Glee castmates are paying tribute to the actress following confirmation of the actress' drowning d*ath. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:24 Published 3 hours ago

Eye On The Day 7/14



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: States respond to rising COVID-19 cases, officials are confident they’ve found the body of Naya Rivera, and saying goodbye to the Washington Redskins... Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:19 Published 3 hours ago