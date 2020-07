8 a.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 05:04s - Published 1 week ago 8 a.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SERIOUS JOHNNY ROWLANDSNEWSCHOPPER 9 BACK TO YOU IN THESTUDIO.ALL RIGHT, JOHNNY.THANK YOU WILL A MEETING THISMORNING COULD HAVE A BIG SAY ONWHEN WHERE AND HOW YOUR KIDS GOBACK TO SCHOOL IN THE STATE OFKANSAS 9S.MARTIN AUGUSTINE IS THIS MORNINGAT A CRITICAL TIME FOR KIDSPARENTS SCHOOLS TEACHERS.YOU NAME IT AND MARTIN WE AREJUST A COUPLE OF HOURS AWAY AWAYNOW FROM THIS MEETING.YEAH, TEACHERS ANDING.ADMINISTRATORS HERE AT SHAWNEEMISSION NORTH HIGH SCHOOLJOINING TEACHERS ANDADMINISTRATORS ACROSS THE STATEOF KANSAS AND LOOKING FOR SOMEGUIDANCE FROM THE KANSAS STATESCHOOL BOARD ON REOPENINGSCHOOLS.IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMICKANSAS STATE SCHOOL BOARD MEETSA LITTLE BIT LATER THIS MORNINGIN TOPEKA AND I DISTRICTADMINISTRATORS ALREADY WORKINGON BACK TO SCHOOL ISSUES.THEY’VE GOT A FRAMEWORK IN PLACEAND THEY HAVE TO GOING TO BESTARTING.ABOUT A MONTH BUT A BIG QUESTIONTO ANSWER HERE IS HOW MUCH CANYOU OPEN UP THE SCHOOLS FORCLASSROOM INSTRUCTION VERSUS HOWMUCH ONLINE INSTRUCTION NEEDS TOBE READY TO GO?THANKS TO THE VIRUS ISSUES WHICHARE STILL A VERY REAL THING ALLWHILE KEEPING STUDENT AND STAFF.WELL BEING THE TOP PRIORITY.I THINK IT’S A WAY THAT WE CANREALLY COME TOGETHER AND DO SOMEGREAT THINGS FOR OUR STUDENTS.YOU KNOW, LIKE I MENTIONED, YOUKNOW, WE HAVE SOME STAFF THATARE THAT HAVE SOME SERIOUSUNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS.WE HAVE SOME STAFF THAT ARE OVERTHE AGE OF 50 AND THAT’S A HUGECONCERN THAT WE DEFINITELY TAKEVERY SERIOUSLY.LET’S STATE SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGBEGINS AT TEN O’CLOCK REPORTINGLIVE IN OVER THE PARK MARTINAUGUSTINE KMBC 9 NEWS MARTIN.THANK YOU KNOW THE STATE OFKANSAS WILL BE OUT WITHGUIDELINES TOMORROW FOR SCHOOLDISTRICTS TO FOLLOW IN CLASSESDO START NEXT MONTH.IT IS LIKELY THE STUDENTS ANDTEACHERS WILL HAVE TO WEAR FACEMASKS YOUNGER STUDENTS WON’THAVE TO THAT’S A LESS LOCALOFFICIALS MANDATED HAND-WASHINGWILL BE A MUST THROUGHOUT THEDAY THROUGHOUT THE SCHL ANDSPACE SHOULD BE MADE IN TERMSFOR SOCIAL DISTANCING NEWNUMBERS SHOW THE CORONAVIRUSIMPACT HERE IN THE METRO 261 NEWCASES WERE JUST REPORTED IN THENINE COUNTY KANSAS CITY AREA.SO THAT’S ON PAR WITH THE RISEIN CASES THAT WE’VE BEENTRACKING THIS PAST WEEK THETOTAL LOCAL CASES.THOSE ARE STILL ON.DODGE COUNTY JOHNSON COUNTY,KANSAS AND KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI, AND WE ARE ALSOKEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THEPERCENTAGE OF COVID-19 TESTSTHAT ARE COMING BACK POSITIVE INKANSAS.10.9% OF TESTS ARE THAT’S ASTATE’S HIGHEST SEVEN-DAYAVERAGE SINCE THE START OF THISPANDEMIC.AND IN MISSOURI, IT’S BEEN IT’SDOWN A LITTLE BIT 26.1% NOW IFYOU LIVE IN CLAY OR JACKSONCOUNTY YOU WANT TO GET A COVIDTEST YOU CAN DO THAT THIS WEEK.TODAY IS DAY TWO OF A THREE DAYTESTING EVENT IN KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI CREWS ARE SET UP FORYET FOR A DRIVE THROUGH TESTS ATTHE HOME FIELD SPORTS FACILITY.THAT’S OFF OF 435 AND BANNISTERAT THIS EVENT WAS JUST FORPEOPLE SERVICE INDUSTRY BUTHEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE NOW OPENEDIT UP TO THE PUBLIC.THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT IS ASKINGTHAT YOU MAKE AN APPOINTMENT ONTHEIR WEBSITE BEFORE YOU HEADOUT AND WE HAVE A CONSUMER ALERTFOR ANYONE WHO’S ALREADY BEENTESTED FOR COVID-19 LEADERS INJUST PUT OUT THIS WARNING ASKINGALL OF US TO KEEP A CLOSE EYE ONHOW WE’RE BEING BUILT FOR THOSETESTS KMBC 9S.MATT EVANS WALKS US THROUGH THEPROBLEM THIS MORNING.THE KANSAS INSURANCECOMMISSIONER ISSUING THIS ALERTTO CONSUMERS STATE YESTERDAYAFTER SHE BECAME AWARE OF SOMESITUATIONS IN WHICH FEDERAL LAWMAY NOT HAVE BEEN FOLLOWED WHENIT COMES TO BILLING WERECOVID-19 TEST THE INSURANCECOMMISSIONER VICKI SCHMIDT SAYSTHAT KANSAS SHOULD BE PAYINGVERY VERY CLOSE ATTENTION TO ANYKIND OF COVID-19 RELATED CHARGESON A BILL BECAUSE FEDELREQUIRES COVID-19 TESTING TO BECARRIED OUT WITHOUT COST SHARINGWHICH INCLUDES DEDUCTIBLESCO-PAYMENTS AND COINSURANCEREQUIREMENTS OR PRIORAUTHORIZATION OF OTHER MEDICALMANAGEMENT REQUIREMENTS INLAYMAN’S TERMS.THIS MEANS THAT MOST PEOPLE INKANSAS SHOULD NOT BE GETTINGBILLED FOR COVID-19 TEST,ESPECIALLY BY A SEPARATEPROVIDER OR A FACILITY FEE FORGETTING THAT TEST IF YOU’VEGOTTEN A TEST IN YOU’RECONCERNED THAT THIS MAY HAVEHAPPENED TO YOU.YOU CAN CALL THE KANSAS CONSUMERASSISTANCE HOTLINE.THERE’S TWO NUMBERS BOTH OF THEMON THE SCREEN RIGHT YOU CAN ALSOVISIT THE JUST DEPARTMENT OFINSURANCES WEBSITE FOR A RUNDOWNOF WHAT KIND OF CHARGES MAY BEACCEPTABLE FOR COVID-19 TEST ANDRELATED MEDICAL CARE AND WHATCHARGES ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE INLEAWOOD MATT EVANS KMBC 9 NEWS.MATT THANK YOU, MICHAEL JACKSONCOUNTY VOTERS WILL DECIDE INNOVEMBER WHAT TO DO WITH STATUESOF ANDREW JACKSON.THERE ARE TWO IN THE COUNTY ONEIS HERE AND INDEPENDENCE ON THESQUARE THERE.THE OTHER ONE IS OUTSIDE OF THECOURTHOUSE AND THAT’S BEENCOVERED.TARP, SINCE IT WAS TWO-FACEDJACKSON WAS A SLAVE OWNER AND ISALSO THE COUNTY’S NAMESAKE THISMORNING COUNTY LEGISLATOR.JALEN.ANDERSON IS CHALLENGING THEIMPORTANCE OF THE STATUES.WHAT IS THE FEAR?WHAT IS THE CAUSE?THAT WE KEEP THE STATUE UP.WHAT IS IT?NOW COUNTY EXECUTIVE FRANK WHITEACCUSED LEGISLATORS OF DUCKING ATOUGH VOTE ON THOSE STATUES BYPASSING IT ON TO VOTERS TODECIDE.WE ARE JUST UNDER A MONTH 21DAYS OUT FROM THE AUGUSTELECTION.TODAY IS AN IMPORTANT DEADLINEFOR KANSAS VOTERS.YOU HAVE TO REGISTER BY TODAY TOVOTE ON THE AUGUST PRIMARY NOWTHE DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTEIN, MISSOURI THAT HAS PASSEDMISSOURIANS WILL CHOOSECANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR