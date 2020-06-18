Global  
 

EU leaders meet ahead of crunch summit to paper over the cracks of COVID recovery plan
Video Credit: euronews (in English)
EU leaders meet ahead of crunch summit to paper over the cracks of COVID recovery plan

EU leaders meet ahead of crunch summit to paper over the cracks of COVID recovery plan

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, met with Italian premier Guiseppe Conte Monday, ahead of the EU summit on Friday, but said that the positions of the member states remain apart.

But she urged her counterparts to consider the bigger picture.

