EU leaders meet ahead of crunch summit to paper over the cracks of COVID recovery plan

Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany
Merkel: 2nd summit may be needed on EU stimulus packageBERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that “bridges still need to be built” between European Union countries at odds over a stimulus..
WorldNews
Anglea Merkel’s €130-billion Covid bailout wins back electorateThe world looks with awe at Germany’s tackling of the coronavirus crisis. The Angela Merkel-led coalition government of Christian and Social Democrats, albeit..
WorldNews
'You cannot fight the pandemic with lies' -- Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger(CNN)Angela Merkel may not scream down the phone at President Donald Trump -- but she knows how to insert a dagger. Trump, as well as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and..
WorldNews
EU recovery package in spotlight as Angela Merkel addresses European Parliament
Giuseppe Conte 58th prime minister of Italy
Italy PM says virus state of emergency may be extendedROME: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday it was possible a state of emergency triggered by the coronavirus crisis could be extended beyond the end..
WorldNews
European Union Economic and political union of European states
India and EU finalise civil nuclear pact, to unveil roadmap for broadbasing tiesCapping 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union have finalised a framework agreement on cooperation in the civil nuclear sector ahead of their..
IndiaTimes
How will the new points-based immigration system work?
EU citizens will be deported for minor offences under Priti Patel's post-Brexit immigration crackdown, lawyer warnsAlarm that long-standing UK residents will be 'separated from their children and families, returned to countries they barely know'
Independent
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
World hunger rising and COVID-19 threatens to make it worse, says UN
No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment: SCNo one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while asking the government to consider framing..
IndiaTimes
ICMR: Scientists suggest COVID-19 might have airborne transmission with microdroplets
Italy Country in southern Europe
Italy turns chariot racetrack into opera venue
Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll
Mexico overtakes Italy to have world’s fourth-most coronavirus deathsMexico surpassed Italy in the number of Covid-19 deaths, and has become the world’s fourth-deadliest nation. Deaths rose by 276 to 35,006, according to data..
WorldNews
