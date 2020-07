CBSE class 12 result | '98% students of Delhi govt schools passed exam': Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi education model made history as pass percentage of the city-state's govt CBSE schools was recorded at 98.

Earlier, Kejriwal took to Twitter and announced the same.

He congratulated the students for their achievement and wished for their bright future.

CBSE declared class 12 board exam results on July 13.