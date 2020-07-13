History made as 98% students of Delhi govt schools cleared Class 12 exams: CM Kejriwal
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
History made as 98% students of Delhi govt schools cleared Class 12 exams: CM Kejriwal
In a press conference held in Delhi on July 14, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in government schools passing the Class 12 CBSE exams. He said, "Delhi kids have done wonders.
Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in our government schools passing the Class 12 CBSE exams. 92.2 per cent children of private school passed in Class 12.
Out of 916 schools, 396 schools have 100 per cent result." Result of Class 12 CBSE exams were declared on July 13.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal credited increased testing and working in unison for the betterment in COVID-19 situation in the capital. He said, "Positivity rate and death rate is coming down and recovery rate has increased rapidly but people should not be complacent. You never know, COVID-19 may surge again. Right now, taking precautions are the biggest weapon. Use of masks, sanitisers and washing hands is very important. Increased testing and working in unison is to credit for the betterment in situation." Although Delhi has over 1 lakh confirmed cases of coronavirus, its active infections stands just above 19,000.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by party's national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on July 14. They met President Kovind over death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging on July 13. The delegation also apprised him about the "deteriorating" law and order situation in West Bengal. While speaking to ANI, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Killing is being covered up as suicide. We demanded President for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe as we don't trust any agency of Bengal government." "We told that such a government has no right to be in power," he added.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 2nd Plasma Bank at Lok Nayak Hospital on July 14 in view of COVID-19 outbreak. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present. An apheresis machine has been setup in the hospital which is used to separate the blood components. He said, "We have started Delhi's second Plasma Bank at LNJP Hospital today. Delhi is the first state where we have started country's very first Plasma Bank at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. It will help to save more lives."
Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain, a class 12th student scored 600 marks out of 600 to get 100% marks in the CBSE class 12 results declared on Monday. The 18-year-old did not lose a single mark in any of her..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
CBSE has announced class 12 board exam results on its official website. Students can check their results online at cbse.nic.in. Overall pass percentage is recorded at 88.78, compared to 83.4 last year...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:27Published
The wait of class 12th students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams is finally over as the board has declared the results today at its official result portal. CBSE directly released the scorecard on..