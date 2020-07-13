History made as 98% students of Delhi govt schools cleared Class 12 exams: CM Kejriwal

In a press conference held in Delhi on July 14, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in government schools passing the Class 12 CBSE exams. He said, "Delhi kids have done wonders.

Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in our government schools passing the Class 12 CBSE exams. 92.2 per cent children of private school passed in Class 12.

Out of 916 schools, 396 schools have 100 per cent result." Result of Class 12 CBSE exams were declared on July 13.