Queen most amused by sailor's lockdown training regime
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Queen most amused by sailor's lockdown training regime
The Queen was most amused after hearing about an RAF gunner’s unusual lockdown exercise regime of pushing a car up and down the streets.The monarch remarked “Oh”, looked surprised and gave a chuckle when Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens – a member of the Jamaican bobsleigh team – told her how he had been using the method to keep fit.“Well I suppose that’s one way to train,” the Queen added, laughing.Her conversation with L/Cpl Stephens came as the Queen carried out her second official virtual royal engagement, holding a video call from Windsor Castle with members of the Armed Forces based across the globe.
Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Forces to hear about their vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas. Her Majesty also spoke with personnel about how their duties have been affected by the global pandemic. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The RAF plane used by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for official business has been unveiled at Cambridge airport today after a controversial new paint job costing £900k. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The royal family has adapted to an unprecedented change in royal duties during lockdown.Public appearances were swapped for online video calls as the Windsors followed the rules and stayed at home.The Queen, who was reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle with a reduced household dubbed HMS Bubble, delivered two rare televised addresses to the nation just weeks apart.She reassured the country that the virus would be overcome, telling those in isolation “We will meet again”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00Published
The Welsh Guards give three cheers to the Queen on her official birthday at Windsor Castle. The soldiers has earlier paraded in front of the Queen in a special ceremony performed instead of the traditional Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
The Queen’s official birthday has been marked with a brief but poignant ceremonial tribute from the military – executed with precision despite social distancing. Soldiers from the Welsh Guards, who a few weeks ago were manning Covid-19 test centres, staged the unique event in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as the head of state made her first official public appearance since the lockdown was imposed. The traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony, which normally features hundreds of servicemen and women and thousands of spectators, was ruled out because of the threat of coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59Published