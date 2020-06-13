Queen most amused by sailor's lockdown training regime Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published 3 minutes ago Queen most amused by sailor's lockdown training regime The Queen was most amused after hearing about an RAF gunner’s unusual lockdown exercise regime of pushing a car up and down the streets.The monarch remarked “Oh”, looked surprised and gave a chuckle when Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens – a member of the Jamaican bobsleigh team – told her how he had been using the method to keep fit.“Well I suppose that’s one way to train,” the Queen added, laughing.Her conversation with L/Cpl Stephens came as the Queen carried out her second official virtual royal engagement, holding a video call from Windsor Castle with members of the Armed Forces based across the globe. 0

