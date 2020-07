The Andy Cohen Diaries Trailer

The Andy Cohen Diaries - Official Trailer - Quibi - New York Times bestseller, The Andy Cohen Diaries comes to life in this animated series where Andy is dishing all his latest stories.

From the Housewives, to being a father to Baby Ben, Andy is giving the audience a peek behind the curtain to a world most of us can only imagine.

Coming to Quibi July 20.