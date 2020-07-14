Beetlejuice movie (1988) - Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:26s - Published 32 seconds ago Beetlejuice movie (1988) - Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder Beetlejuice movie trailer (1988) - Plot synopsis: The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. Director: Tim Burton Writers: Michael McDowell, Larry Wilson, Michael McDowell starring Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder Genre: Comedy, Fantasy 0

