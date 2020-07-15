Medford teachers respond to district re-opening plan

From the port of expect.

Today newswatch 12's alicia rubin spoke with a teacher who is just one of many now responding to the upcoming school year.

Alicia says: "there's one thing that is known about covid-19 and education and that's the fact that there's a lot of unknowns" jessica says: "the unknown is always really hard for everybody and i can't imagine anything more unknown than what we're navigating right now" under medford's current framework for the fall -- all elementary school kids would attend school 5 days a week with social distancing in place and classes divided into smaller groups.

Jessica says: "k2 teachers are really nervous.

How do you keep six-year-olds 6 feet away from each other all day keeping them in a desk or at a desk?"

Some teachers and substitute teachers aren't planning on returning to the classroom.

Jessica says: "there are some teachers that for personal health reasons or because they have people at home that they're concerned about they are trying to figure out what they're gonna do" right now, the district is working to identify what students and teachers will be moving completely online.

Jessica says: "overall what i feel like is people are scared.

I'm nervous.

I don't want to get sick, i don't want my colleagues to get sick, i don't want my students to get sick and nobody wants that."

You can find a complete breakdown of medford's district framework for the fall on our website, kdrv.com.

Medford school district says they will continue to adjust and make changes.

They will be holding virtual townhalls to hear from the community.

