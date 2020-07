TUSD: 'Too early' to adopt online learning plan

LIKE -- EVEN WITH THE FIRSTDAY OF SCHOOL LESS THAN AMONTH AWAY.

TONIGHT -- THE T-U-S-D BOARD SAID -- IT'S TOOEARLY TO FORMALLY ADOPT ACOMPREHENSIVE ONLINE LEARNINGPLAN.

BUT THEY DID GIVE SOMEDETAILS OF THEIR PRELIMINARYPLAN.

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'SLUZDELIA CABALLERO HASDETAILS.ON CAM THE TUCSON UNIFIEDSCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ISTRYING TO NAVIGATE THE WATERSTHROUGH THE PANDEMIC TO MAKELEARNING AS SAFE AND EFFECTIVEAS POSSIBLE--THROUGH THEUNCERTAINTY.

IT'S NOT GOING TOBE TRADITIONAL INSTRUCTION.SUPERINTENDENT DR. GABRIELTRUJILLO SAYS THE DISTRICT ISLOOKING AT IMPLEMENTING ONESTANDARD MODEL OF LEARNING --FOR ALL STUDENTS IN THEDISTRICT.

THAT MEANS STUDENTSIN CLASSROOMS -- AND AT HOME-- WOULD GET THE EXACT SAMEINSTRUCTION.

DOWN TO USING ACOMPUTER FOR THEIR LESSONS.YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE HEADSETS,YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE AMICROPHONE, AND YOU WILL BEFOLLOWING THE SAME ZOOMSCHEDULE AS THE STUDENTSLEARNING FROM HOME.

THE PLANINCLUDES A CLASS SIZE OF ABOUT30 STUDENTS -- AND A PLAN TOKEEP THE NUMBER OF STUDENTS(INSIDE A CLASSROOM -- UNDER10 -- PER C-D- C GUIDELINES.HERE'S WHAT A CLASSROOM COULDLOOK LIKE& WE'RE GOING TO BEABLE TO IMPLEMENT WITHFIDELITY PHYSICAL DISTANCING,MASK ENFORCEMENT, CLEANLINESSPROTOCOL ACROSS THE DISTRICT.PHYSICAL EDUCATION CLASSESWILL ALSO BE ONLINE, SHIFTINGTHE FOCUS FROM PHYSICALACTIVITY TO HEALTH EDUCATION.SUPERINTENDENT TRUJILLO SAYS-- ADOPTING ONE STANDARD MODELFOR ALL STUDENTS -- CREATESCONSISTENCY -- FLEXIBILITY --AND SAFETY.

AS FOR TECHNOLOGYAND FUNDING-- IF THE 4-MILLION DOLLAR TECHNOLOGYPACKAGE IS APPROVED, 16-HUNDRED NEW LAPTOPS WILL GO TOTEACHERS.

SOME OF OUR TEACHERSHAVE BEEN OPERATING WITHLAPTOPS THAT ARE OVER 10 YEARSOLD, THAT DON;T HAVEMICROPHONES, THAT DON;T HAVECAMERAS.

SOME OF OUR TEACHERSDON'T EVEN HAVE LAPTOPS ATALL.

BOTTOM LINE, CLASSES WILLGO ON COME AUGUST BUT THE WAYTHEY'LL LOOK HAS YET TO BEOFFICIALLY DETERMINED.

BUT FORNOW--THE BOARD WANTS FOLKS TOREMEMBER THIS IS TEMPORARY.THIS MODE OF INSTRUCTION WON'TBE FOREVER.

WE ARE ADAPTING TOTHE CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES&.THE ADVANTAGE TO THIS MODEL ISTHAT STUDENTS WILL RECEIVE THESAME INSTRUCTION ACROSS THEBOARD, PROVIDING EQUITY OFINSTRUCTION AND IF WE AREORDERED TO BOTH THEINSTRUCTIONAL MODEL FOR THESCHOOL YEAR -- AND TECHNOLOGYFUNDING -- WILL BE REVISITEDLATER THIS MONTH.

