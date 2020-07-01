Global  
 

Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein victims' settlement
A New York federal judge has rejected a $19 million dollar settlement for a group of Harvey Weinstein's s*xual misconduct victims, branding the proposal "obnoxious."

Harvey Weinstein victims awarded $19 million in settlement [Video]

Harvey Weinstein victims awarded $19 million in settlement

A group of victims who came forward with sexual misconduct and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein have been awarded a $19 million dollar settlement.

Without restaurant jobs, what happens to artists?

 Some in the art and music industry worry that the lack of restaurant jobs is putting a strain on New York's creative class. (July 14)
 
New York Times to move Hong Kong staff to Seoul over press freedom fears

 The paper - which has had a presence in Hong Kong for decades - did not say exactly how many staff would be moving, but said it would be around a third of the..
On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually deliver keynote address in New York

 This comes as an important bit of development as it will be Prime Minister Modi's first speech at the UN after India's Security Council win
Amazon cart can add up groceries

 New York Amazon has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart. The cart, which Amazon unveiled on Tuesday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale..
