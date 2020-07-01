Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein victims' settlement

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse cases American film producer Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse court cases
Harvey Weinstein victims awarded $19 million in settlement
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
New York City Largest city in the United States
Without restaurant jobs, what happens to artists?Some in the art and music industry worry that the lack of restaurant jobs is putting a strain on New York's creative class. (July 14)
USATODAY.com
New York Times to move Hong Kong staff to Seoul over press freedom fearsThe paper - which has had a presence in Hong Kong for decades - did not say exactly how many staff would be moving, but said it would be around a third of the..
WorldNews
On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually deliver keynote address in New YorkThis comes as an important bit of development as it will be Prime Minister Modi's first speech at the UN after India's Security Council win
DNA
Amazon cart can add up groceriesNew York Amazon has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart. The cart, which Amazon unveiled on Tuesday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources