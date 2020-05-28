UN says migrants in Yemen stranded, abused amid coronavirus fears

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ethiopia Country in East Africa
Nile Dam row: Egypt and Ethiopia generate heat but no powerEgypt sees the dam as an existential threat, while Ethiopia sees it as an existential necessity.
BBC News
Jawar Mohammed: The Ethiopian media mogul taking on Abiy AhmedBorn in 1986 to a Muslim father and an Orthodox Christian mother, Mr Jawar established his credentials as an Oromo...
WorldNews
Two dead as soldiers block mourners at Ethiopian singer's funeral
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:07Published
Yemen Country on the Arabian Peninsula
Yemen war: Tortured for supporting the 'wrong' sideDisappearances and brutality have become hallmarks of the fighting in Yemen, documented cases show.
BBC News
Alleged breaches of international law by Saudi forces in Yemen exceed 500The Ministry of Defence has revealed it has logged more than 500 Saudi air raids in possible breach of international law in Yemen, even though last week it..
WorldNews
Yemeni Houthis Say Attacked Saudi Arabia's Jizan Oil CompoundThe Houthis also claimed that they have killed several Saudi officers in the Yemeni city of Marib, during a meeting of military commanders. ......
WorldNews
Iran-Syria accord first step to defang US Caesar sanctions: Assad's top aideA senior aide to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has hailed a comprehensive military-security deal recently signed with Iran as the first step to overcome..
WorldNews
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually deliver keynote address in New YorkThis comes as an important bit of development as it will be Prime Minister Modi's first speech at the UN after India's Security Council win
DNA
World hunger rising and COVID-19 threatens to make it worse, says UN
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:40Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources