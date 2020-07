Puppy Turns Into Pool Shark

Occurred on July 10, 2020 / Long Beach, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Quake is an eleven-month-old pitbull mix.

He wandered onto my husband's school campus when he was six weeks old and 9lbs.

The school was about to do an earthquake drill for the great American shake out (hence his name Quake.

And we love Marvel).

Quake gets 5-10 Min in the pool before My six-year-old son.

The pool helps tire the puppy energy."