Paris celebrates Bastille Day with electrifying fireworks display atop the Eiffel Tower

As France celebrated Bastille Day on July 14 the Eiffel Tower had a large fireworks display for all of Paris to see.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, public gatherings in the French capital have been scaled down in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Footage filmed by DJ Michael Canitrot shows the electrifying display from the iconic landmark.