Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Movers: BK, RCL
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:29s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: BK, RCL

S&P 500 Movers: BK, RCL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.0%.

Year to date, Royal Caribbean Cruises has lost about 58.9% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.0%.

Year to date, Royal Caribbean Cruises has lost about 58.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bank of New York Mellon, trading down 7.2%.

Bank of New York Mellon is lower by about 28.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 4.5%, and Waters, trading up 13.1% on the day.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: IMMP, ACOR, CLSN, MRNA, ECOR...

What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?
RTTNews - Published

People movers: Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty and Proper Title

People Movers provides updates about the business professionals making waves in real estate and...
HousingWire - Published

PSXP, KNDI, GNUS and SOLO among midday movers


SeekingAlpha - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ASML, EXPE [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ASML, EXPE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 17.8%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published
Dow Movers: UNH, RTX [Video]

Dow Movers: UNH, RTX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Raytheon Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Raytheon Technologies..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, ALGN [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, ALGN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Align Technology has lost about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published