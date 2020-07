How to Take Time off From Work for Mental Health Leave



How to determine if you need to take a leave of absence. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:34 Published on June 15, 2020

Mitch Warnock Act: Teachers would receive suicide prevention training



The Mitch Warnock Act gives teachers more resources to help prevent teen suicides. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:17 Published on June 11, 2020