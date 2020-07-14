Graham Defends Fauci

Global  
 

On Tuesday, Republican Sen.

Lindsey Graham defended Dr. Anthony Fauci following a slew of attacks against him from the White House.

"We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem," Graham told reporters.

Graham said the country needed to focus on how to get things back to normal.

"I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci.

I think any effort to undermine him is not going to be productive, frankly." Graham's comments came after the White House circulated misleading talking points over the weekend.

The talking points blamed Fauci for fumbling the US's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fauci found himself in President Donald Trump's crosshairs amid a resurgence of the virus' outbreak in the US.

Trump was also mad that recent polling showing that Americans trust Fauci more than Trump.

