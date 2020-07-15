A Needleless Wearable That Checks Your Glucose; The Best AMD Laptops | Digital Trends Live 7.15.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Justice Through Code program founder Aedan Macdonald, on providing career opportunities post incarceration; Computing Editor Luke Larsen walks through the best AMD Ryzen laptops on the market; Riley Winn brings us What Comes Next and how schools and community centers are looking to reopen; It's Wednesday and that means brunch and TBD with Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh - the Peacock app launch; In the news: Clearview A.I.

And their social image database caught a complaint in the EU over GDPR violations; Zoom debuts home video conferencing hardware; Katy Perry to headline the virtual Tomorrowland Festival; Nissan unveils the all-electric Ariya SUV, a stark upgrade to the Leaf; A wearables startup is making a needleless glucose monitor for those affected by diabetes; The UAE Mars mission is now set to launch tomorrow.

We'll be broadcasting it starting at 11am PT tomorrow.