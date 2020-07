Sen. Susan Collins Has Tough Competition Against Sara Gideon Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:26s - Published 3 minutes ago Sen. Susan Collins Has Tough Competition Against Sara Gideon Sen. Susan Collins will be facing a tough Democratic challenger in November. Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon won the nomination in a landslide, and has used Collins' controversial voting record as a key point in her campaign. 0

