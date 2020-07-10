Global  
 

EU plans tax overhaul to shore up post-lockdown economy
EU plans tax overhaul to shore up post-lockdown economy

EU plans tax overhaul to shore up post-lockdown economy

It came as Brussels suffered a setback when a court rejected a European Commission demand that Apple should pay €13 billion in Irish back taxes.View on euronews

India looking forward to partner Italy in food processing sector: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

 The minister said versatile equipment that can produce different types of products would be the preference. She emphasised that Italian food and equipment..
India, EU to setup high-level ministerial dialogue to boost trade relations: MEA [Video]

India, EU to setup high-level ministerial dialogue to boost trade relations: MEA

The 15th India-EU summit concluded in late evening on July 15. While talking on the outcome of the summit, Ministry of External Affairs informed that both parties agreed to set up a high level dialogue on trade and investment relations. "During the 15th summit discussion today, the most important outcome was the setting up of high level dialogue on trade and investment relations which will discuss all trade and market issues as well as supply chain linkages," said the Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup in a press conference in Delhi.

EU briefed by India, China on border clashes

 The European Union has been briefed by both New Delhi and Beijing on the recent India-China border clashes, with Brussels welcoming the recent de-escalatory..
Serbia set to join US on EU's travel ban list, say sources in Brussels [Video]

Serbia set to join US on EU's travel ban list, say sources in Brussels

Serbia set to join US on EU's travel ban list, say sources in Brussels

EU foreign ministers weigh up response to China and Turkey [Video]

EU foreign ministers weigh up response to China and Turkey

Returning to Brussels for the first face-to-face meeting in months, EU foreign ministers are being urged to take a more robust approach to China over the new security law in Hong Kong, as well as against Ankara over Mediterranean drillings and the Libya arms embargo.View on euronews

Our partnership significant for world peace: PM Modi at India-EU Summit 2020 [Video]

Our partnership significant for world peace: PM Modi at India-EU Summit 2020

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. PM Modi said, "India and European Union are natural partners. Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even more clear in the global situation today," said PM Modi at the 15th India-EU (virtual) summit. European side has been headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The Indian delegation at the summit will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India-EU summit was cancelled in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Crunch time for Apple in fight against $15b EU tax order

 Shares Apple’s clash with European Union competition regulators comes to a head on Wednesday as Europe’s second-highest court rules on whether it has to pay..
European Commission agrees to €3.4 billion bailout of Dutch airline KLM

 The European Commission today said it had approved the €3.4...
Explainer: Why is the EU Commission betting on hydrogen for a greener future? [Video]

Explainer: Why is the EU Commission betting on hydrogen for a greener future?

Explainer: Why is the EU Commission betting on hydrogen for a greener future?

Apple’s $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Can Now Be Claimed [Video]

Apple’s $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Can Now Be Claimed

The class-action lawsuit against the tech giant requires the company to pay for purposely slowing down processors on older phones.

Apple Warns Against Closing Macbooks With Camera Cover On [Video]

Apple Warns Against Closing Macbooks With Camera Cover On

The tech giant has explained that having a cover over the device could lead to screen damage.

Apple has €13bn Irish tax bill overturned

 The EU's second highest court says the tech giant will not have to pay a record sum in back taxes.
