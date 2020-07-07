Global  
 

President Trump's Press Briefing Turns to Rally Following Attacks on Biden
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 04:10s - Published
President Trump's address to the media gave insight into his position on topics including police relations with Black Americans, Hong Kong's autonomy, and Biden's plan to combat climate change.

Cheddar's Megan Pratz reports.

