City working on ideas to repair, protect damaged Plum Street mural

LLINTRO:THAT ARTIST SAYS HE'SIN DISBELIEF YET NOT SURPRISEDTHAT POLICE SAY---OVER THEWEEKEND---SOMEONE DESTROYEDTHIS MURAL WITH RED PAINT.PKG:(MICHAEL COPPAGE- ARTIST-PAINTED THE "L")"if you walkedinto the Cincinnati art museumwith a spray can and yourspray painted on a Picasso,what would happen?

What kindof consequences would therebe?"THAT'S THE ANALOGY MICHAELCOPPAGE USES TO DESCRIBE REDPAINT SPLATTERED OVER THEBLACK LIVES MATTER MURAL INFRONT OF CITY HALL.COPPAGE ISONE OF THE ARTISTS WHO CREATEDTHE MURAL A FEW WEEKS AGO.POLICE SAY CITY SURVEILLANCEVIDEO SHOWS A MAN EARLY SUNDAYMORNING THROWING A BUCKET OFRED PAINT ON THE LETTERS "E"AND "S" FROM THE WORD LIVES.HERE IS A CLOSER VIEW OF THESUSPECT POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR.

SOMETHING SIMILAR HAPPENEDMONDAY MORNING TO THE BLACKLIVES MATTER MURAL IN NEW YORKCITY.(MICHAEL COPPAGE- ARTIST-PAINTED THE "L")"we expectedsomething like this waspossible.""we thought that wecould have protected it bynow."CITY COUNCIL MEMBER GREGLANDSMAN RELEASED A STATEMENTTODAY THAT SAYS: "We've beenworking with theAdministration and CouncilmanPastor on a fix, how to turnthis section of Plum into apedestrian friendly plaza, andhow to allow the artists tofix the mural.IT'S UNCLEARWHEN-OR IF---THAT WILL HAPPEN.NEARBY RESIDENT PETER CLEMENTWAS AT THE MURAL THE DAY AFTERITS COMPLETION.

(PETERCLEMENT- RESIDENT)"seeingtears in the eyes of blackfolks, it was just anincredible moving experiencefor them, for me."BUT NOW TOSEE THIS(PETER CLEMENT-RESIDENT)'I'm sad just to seethe vandalism.

Whoever didthat, the intent is terrible."(MICHAEL COPPAGE- ARTIST-PAINTED THE "L")"I thinksomeone does this in protest.Someone who disagrees thatblack lives matter." TATHEARTISTS ARE NOT PLANNING TO DOANY REPAIRS RIGHT NOW UNTILTHEY KNOW FOR SURE THE CITYWILL DO SOMETHING TO PREVENTMORE INCIDENTS LIKE THIS INTHE FUTURE.

A SPOKESMAN FORTHE CITY TELLS ME THEY ARELOOKING AT THE DAMAGE AND WILLREPAIR IT IN COLLABORATIONWITH THE LOCAL URBAN LEAGUEAND THE ARTISTS.

