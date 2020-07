Dreading the tax deadline? Read for ways to manage the financial pressure

Because so many have taken a financial hit during the pandemic, tax preparer, Tasha Edwards says some of her clients are dreading the tax deadline, even more, this year.

NOW TO THE REBOUND AND MAKINGENDS MEET.

YOU HAVE UNTIL 11-59 TONIGHT TO FILE YOUR TAXES... OR ASK FOR AN EXTENSION.BECAUSE OF COVID...THE IRS ISBACKED UP ON PROCESSINGREFUNDS AND PAYMENTS.

IN THISREBOUND REPORT, KRISTIN BYRNESHOWS US WHAT YOU CAN DO TOSPEED THAT UP...A MILWAUKEE TAX PREPARER TOLDUS HER EMAIL INBOX HAS BEENFLOODED...WITH PEOPLE WHO PUTOFF FILING THEIR TAX RETRUNSUNTIL THE LAST MINUTE...SHESEES THE SAME THING WITH THETYPICAL APRIL DEADLINE.

BUTBECAUSE OF COVID...IT'S WORSE.BECAUSE SO MANY HAVE TAKEN AFINANCIAL HIT DURING THEPANDEMIC, TAX PREPARER, TASHAEDWARDS SAYS CLIENTS AREDREADING THE DEADLINE EVENMORE THIS YEAR.3:36 Especiallythose that owe.

They tend toget very afraid of the IRS atthis time 3:41IF YOU ALREADYFILED A PAPER RETURN....ANDSTILL HAVEN'T RECEIVED YOURREFUND...REMEMBER ...THE IRSIS WORKING THROUGH A BACKLOGOF MAIL THAT PILED UP WHEN ITCLOSED OFFICES AT THE START OFCOVID....RIGHT ON THE IRSWEBSITE...THE GOVERNMENTAGENCY ADMITS TO DELAYS INPROCESSING PAPER TAX RETURNS-- SAYING THE REASON ISLIMITED 1:38 my delays havebeen with individuals have hadIRS correspondance letterssuch as maybe they had to doan identiy verification 1:49TO SPEED UP THE PROCESS OFRECEIVING YOUR REFUND....THEGOVERNMENT AGENCY ISENCOURAGING TAXPAYERS TO USETOFILE YOUR TAXES ...AND TO USEDIRECT DEPOSIT.

áá2:53afterall, people need theirmoney.

Especially right nowthey need their money morethan anything right now 3:00IFYOU DO OWE MONEY....AND YOUCAN'T AFFORD YOUR TOTALPAYMENT .......VISIT IRS DOTGOV TO SET UP AN ONLINEPAYMENT PLAN...HERE'S YOURREBOUND RUNDOWN:IF YOU EXPECTA REFUND AND HAVEN'T FILEDYOUR TAXES YET...DO SOELECTRONICALLY...AND USEDIRECT DEPOSIT...THAT WILLHELP SPEED UP THE PROCESS.IFYOU OWE MONEY AND CAN'T AFFORDTHE FULL AMOUNT...YOU CAN PAYOFF YOUR BALANCE OVER TIMEWITH A PAYMENT PLAN.

FOR THEREBOUND MILWAUKEE, IM KRISTINBYRNE