Plea agreement dropped in St. Lucie County murder case

There was frustration Wednesday for a Treasure Coast family seeking justice after a plea agreement for an accused killer fell apart at the last minute.

THE LAST MINUTE.

CARLOSGILBERTO (ARI- YANO) ARELLANO-RAMIREZ WAS IN A FORT PIERCECOURTROOM WHERE HE WASEXPECTED TO PLEAD NO CONTESTIN THE DEATH OF SHEILA HAMNER.THE 74 YEAR-OLD RETIRED SCHOOLBOOK- KEEPER WAS STABBED ANUMBER OF TIMES BACK IN 20-16.AFTER BEING READ THE PLEAAGREEMENT THOUGH, ARELLANO-RAMIREZ EXPRESSED CONFUSIONOVER WHAT HE HAD SIGNED ANDMOMENTS AGO, SAID HE WANTED TOGO TO TRIAL.

HAMNERWATCHED THE PROCEEDINGS IN THECOURTROOM.

INITIALLY, THE ST.LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFFHAD ARRESTED SHEILAKENNY FOR THE CRIME.

THOSECHARGES WERE DROPPED TWOMONTHS LATER WITHOUTEXPLANATION.

PROSECUTORS SAIDTHEY WOULD DROP THE PLEAARRANGEMENT AND KEEP THEPOSSIBILITY OF THE DEATHPENALTY ON THE TABLE.POLICE HAVE MADE