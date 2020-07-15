The Goonies movie (1985) - Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman

The Goonies movie (1985) - Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman - Plot synopsis: With brothers Mikey (Sean Astin) and Brand's (Josh Brolin) house slated for demolition by greedy land developers, the boys decide their only hope lies in finding a long-lost treasure.

They uncover a treasure map and with their friends descend to a subterranean sea and an abandoned galleon in this fun-filled, fast-paced adventure.

Steven Spielberg, #RichardDonner and Chris Columbus collaborate to create an epic childen's adventure of subterranean caverns, sunken galleons and a fortune in lost pirate treasure waiting to be found by a group of friends known as the Goonies.