Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials At University Of Maryland School Of Medicine Enter Phase 3
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:10s - Published
COVID-19 Vaccine Trials At University Of Maryland School Of Medicine Enter Phase 3

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials At University Of Maryland School Of Medicine Enter Phase 3

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials At University Of Maryland School Of Medicine Enter Phase 3

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

takkar1234

Sardar Ali Takkar RT @the_hindu: Positive news on initial #trials of the University of Oxford's potential COVID-19 #vaccine that has been #licensed to AstraZ… 10 seconds ago

Apzeor

Apzeor(Senior Congress Leader) RT @samjawed65: News agencies ANI, IANS and several local and international media outlets reported that Russia 'completed' COVID-19 vaccine… 1 minute ago

Cholamandalani

AP RT @zoo_bear: Sir, This is not true. Here is @AltNews fact check. https://t.co/MT9hZbOaOO 6 minutes ago

dunknownguy

About Blank RT @zoo_bear: Hello @HindustanTimes, This ANI feed you've published is misleading. ANI has already deleted their article. Russia’s Sechenov… 8 minutes ago

Optentia

Optentia RT @HumanProgress: The University of Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate might be through human trials in September after condensing a pro… 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

UMD School Of Medicine COVID-19 Vaccine Trials To Move To Next Phase [Video]

UMD School Of Medicine COVID-19 Vaccine Trials To Move To Next Phase

The University of Maryland School of Medicine was one of the first in the world to start vaccine trials for COVID-19.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:15Published
Early Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine Show "Promise" [Video]

Early Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine Show "Promise"

A COVID-19 vaccine has been found to induce immune responses in some volunteers. The vaccine was developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health reports CNN. Immune responses were detected..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published
Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Trial To Go Ahead At UIC [Video]

Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Trial To Go Ahead At UIC

Promising results were announced Tuesday for a possible COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna, and Phase 3 trials will be held in part at the University of Illinois at Chicago. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:56Published