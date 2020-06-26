University Of Miami Joins Race To Find Coronavirus Vaccine
CBS4's Hank Tester explains the UM Miller School of Medicine is looking for volunteers for Moderna's Phase 3 trials.
Max Minute: Two Companies Leading The Way In Race To Find Coronavirus VaccineThere are some encouraging signs in the race to find a coronavirus vaccine. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on two companies leading the way.
Maryland Biotech Companies At Forefront Of Research To Develop Coronavirus VaccineThe worldwide race is on to find a COVID-19 vaccine, and Maryland is on the forefront of some of that research.
Colorado State University secures federal funding for COVID-19 vaccine researchThe race is on to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, and Colorado State University is part of that global effort.