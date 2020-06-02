Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams have been living, training and sleeping in two ‘bubble’ sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, adhering to strict health and safety procedures agreed by both boards, put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.Archer has now confessed to breaking those rules and has been removed from the team environment immediately.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jofra Archer Jofra Archer English cricketer

Jofra Archer excluded from second England-West Indies Test

 England fast bowler Jofra Archer is excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
BBC News

Archer excluded from second Test for breach of bio-secure protocols

 England fast bowler Jofra Archer is excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
BBC News

Criticism of Archer's speeds is unfair, says former England captain Vaughan

 Criticism that Jofra Archer doesn't bowl at top speed often enough is "out of order", says former England captain Michael Vaughan.
BBC News

England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

England v West Indies: Joe Denly left out of second Test

 England drop batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against West Indies, which starts on Thursday.
BBC News

Rose Bowl (cricket ground) Rose Bowl (cricket ground) cricket ground and residential hotel complex

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies [Video]

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman vulnerable and a confident knock of 76 from county team-mate Zak Crawley effectively sealed his fate during the four-wicket defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test [Video]

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test

England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the start of play at the Ageas Bowl.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials [Video]

Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials

James Bracey felt a step closer to establishing his Test credentials after holding his own against James Anderson on the first day of England's intra-squad clash at the Ageas Bowl. Bracey spoke of facing Test greats like Anderson in a game without fans and played under new bans on players using saliva on the ball.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published
Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child [Video]

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second child.Root’s wife Carrie is due to give birth later this week and, with the strict protocols in place to ensure the series takes place in a ‘bio-secure’ environment, he will need to be isolated from the group for at least a week on his return from hospital.That means the rubberstamping of Stokes’ temporary promotion at the Ageas Bowl next week, having never before taken the reins in his professional career.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

West Indies West Indies Island region of the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean

England v West Indies: Late slump leaves tourists as favourites

 England lose 5-30 late on the fourth day as they open up a 170-run lead over West Indies on day four of the first Test.
BBC News

Dowrich and Brathwaite punish England as West Indies take command in first Test

 England are under huge pressure in the first Test after West Indies take a first-innings lead of 114 on day three in Southampton.
BBC News
Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport [Video]

Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport

England Cricket Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe discusses how both his side and the West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before today's Test match.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

Old Trafford Cricket Ground Old Trafford Cricket Ground cricket ground in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England

West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour [Video]

West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour

The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester ahead of their three-Test tour of England. Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for Covid-19 before they set off on a charter flight to Manchester Airport. They were each due to be tested again at their new base at Emirates Old Trafford, where they will live and train in a "bio-secure" environment for the vast majority of their seven-week stay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child [Video]

Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child

Ben Stokes could be the man who leads England in the first Test of the summer, after newly announced dates for the West Indies tour confirmed a possible clash with the birth of Joe Root's second child. The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed its planned schedule for the delayed three-match series, with the first Test set to be staged at the Ageas Bowl from July 8, and the next two matches set to take place at Emirates Old Trafford from July 16 and 24 respectively.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Archer excluded by England for 2nd test for protocol breach

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was excluded from the second cricket test against the West Indies...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Tweets about this

satyakam92

Satyakam RT @ESPNcricinfo: Jofra Archer 🗣️ "I am extremely sorry for what I have done" #ENGvWI 39 seconds ago

BBCYoungReport

BBC Young Reporter RT @BBCSport: “I am extremely sorry for what I have done.” Jofra Archer has been excluded from England's second Test against the West Indi… 7 minutes ago

Devanshu1973

Devanshu maheshwari RT @rashikarajput01: "I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger.… 8 minutes ago

JyotiKr66393068

. RT @bsindia: I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger: @JofraArc… 12 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger… https://t.co/Tf8InWVrSJ 12 minutes ago

RooterSports

Rooter App "I am extremely sorry for what I have done" - Jofra Archer #ENGvWI #JofraArcher https://t.co/cHvT99HgH1 23 minutes ago

ShoaibNiaziSRK

Shoaib Niazi RT @NHoultCricket: Breaking: Jofra Archer excluded from Test match for breaking covid protocols. “I am extremely sorry for what I have done… 41 minutes ago