Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jofra Archer English cricketer
Jofra Archer excluded from second England-West Indies TestEngland fast bowler Jofra Archer is excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
BBC News
Archer excluded from second Test for breach of bio-secure protocolsEngland fast bowler Jofra Archer is excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
BBC News
Criticism of Archer's speeds is unfair, says former England captain VaughanCriticism that Jofra Archer doesn't bowl at top speed often enough is "out of order", says former England captain Michael Vaughan.
BBC News
England cricket team Sports team
England v West Indies: Joe Denly left out of second TestEngland drop batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against West Indies, which starts on Thursday.
BBC News
Rose Bowl (cricket ground) cricket ground and residential hotel complex
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published
Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
West Indies Island region of the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean
England v West Indies: Late slump leaves tourists as favouritesEngland lose 5-30 late on the fourth day as they open up a 170-run lead over West Indies on day four of the first Test.
BBC News
Dowrich and Brathwaite punish England as West Indies take command in first TestEngland are under huge pressure in the first Test after West Indies take a first-innings lead of 114 on day three in Southampton.
BBC News
Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published
Old Trafford Cricket Ground cricket ground in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England
West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this