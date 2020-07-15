Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK to pursue appeal, court rules

|
|
Shamima Begum woman born in London, UK
Shamima Begum can return to UK to fight citizenship, Court of Appeal rulesThe 20-year-old, who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group, was stripped of her citizenship in 2019.
BBC News
Independent
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Syria Country in the Middle East
BBC News
If we leave British Isis prisoners to rot in Syrian jails, we learn nothingIshak Mostefaoui shuffled into the room slowly, wearing the orange jumpsuit given to all the prisoners here. He looked gaunt and sported a bandage on his head...
WorldNews
Daesh must be held to account for its crimesThere is no question that those responsible for acts of mind-numbing atrocities and destruction against the Syrian people are criminals and should be held..
WorldNews
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group
|
