Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK to pursue appeal, court rules Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 minutes ago Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK to pursue appeal, court rules Shamima Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) – should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship, senior judges have ruled.Ms Begum, now 20, travelled to Syria in February 2015 and lived under IS rule for more than three years before she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year. 0

