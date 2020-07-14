Global  
 

Amber Heard accused of 'stealing and twisting' ex-assistant's s*x assault ordeal
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Amber Heard accused of 'stealing and twisting' ex-assistant's s*x assault ordeal

Amber Heard accused of 'stealing and twisting' ex-assistant's s*x assault ordeal

Actress Amber Heard has been accused of lifting her former assistant's s*xual violence experience and making it her own in her legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

