Going Dutch: Netherlands has 'frugal' approach to the EU coronavirus recovery package

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Netherlands Country in Western Europe
Suriname election: Convicted murderer Dési Bouterse is replaced by ex-police chiefChandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi, who is 61, leads the Progressive Reform Party. Born in Suriname, which is a former Dutch colony, he studied at the police..
WorldNews
Fears WW2 plane in Netherlands lake could be recovered with 'grabber'The Short Stirling Bomber based at RAF Downham Market was lost returning from a 1943 raid on Germany.
BBC News
Dutch government to take Russia to European court over MH17THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its alleged role in the shooting down of Malaysia..
WorldNews
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Venezuela reverses plan to expel EU ambassador
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:38Published
EU top court invalidates EU-US data transfer agreement over surveillance concerns
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:41Published
Key EU-US data protection agreement struck downThe EU-US Privacy Shield, governing the transfer of citizens' data, has been declared invalid.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this