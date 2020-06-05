Global  
 

International flights set to resume with US, France and Germany: Civil Aviation Minister
International flights set to resume with US, France and Germany: Civil Aviation Minister

International flights set to resume with US, France and Germany: Civil Aviation Minister

Underlining the importance of creating "air bubbles" for resuming international flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State with independent charge for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on July 16 said India is in advanced stage of negotiations with France, US and Germany to resume limited international flights.

"We are at a very advance stage of negotiations with at least 3 countries (for air bubble).

Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 to August 01," Puri said.

