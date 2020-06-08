Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bristol mayor: Democratic process must decide the future of Edward Colston plinth
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Bristol mayor: Democratic process must decide the future of Edward Colston plinth

Bristol mayor: Democratic process must decide the future of Edward Colston plinth

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees says any decision on replacing the statue of slave trader Edward Colston must be decided democratically, after a sculpture erected on the plinth where the statue used to stand was removed.Artist Marc Quinn created the life-size black resin and steel piece of Jen Reid after seeing a photo of her standing on the empty plinth following the toppling of the Colston statue in Bristol.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Edward Colston Edward Colston British merchant, politician, philanthropist and slave trader

Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester removed from Colston plinth [Video]

Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester removed from Colston plinth

The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester which replaced the statue of slave trader Edward Colston has been removed.Pictures from the scene appeared to show workers at the site at around 5.20am on Thursday.Bristol City Council said it was removed at their request, adding: “It will be held at our museum for the artist to collect or donate to our collection.”The statue, by artist Marc Quinn, was put up in the early hours of Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid removed from Colston plinth

 Statue of slave trader Edward Colston was removed last month
Independent

Sculpture erected to replace Colston statue in Bristol removed

 The sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston once stood in Bristol is being taken down...
WorldNews

Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue taken off Colston plinth in Bristol

 Workers start taking down the statue of Jen Reid from the plinth where Edward Colston's once stood.
BBC News

Marvin Rees Marvin Rees British politician

Bristol mayor responds to criticism over toppling of slave trader statue [Video]

Bristol mayor responds to criticism over toppling of slave trader statue

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees responds to criticism from Westminster over the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston by Black Lives Matter protesters.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Mayor calls on politicians to understand statue incident [Video]

Mayor calls on politicians to understand statue incident

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees has called on national politicians to understand the pulling down of a statue in his city and not simply dismiss it is criminal damage. Mr Rees says politicians needs to understand people's frustrations in politics and take the "warnings" that came from the protest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Bristol statue toppled and sunk could be recovered for museum [Video]

Bristol statue toppled and sunk could be recovered for museum

Police are investigating the toppling of a statue of a 17th century slave trader during an anti-racism protest in Bristol. The bronze memorial of Edward Colston was pushed into the harbour. Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation to identify those involved in the incident. Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said it was “important to listen to those who found the statue to represent an affront to humanity”, later adding that the statue may be recovered and displayed in a museum to remember the city's history.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Bristol Bristol City and county in England

Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth [Video]

Statue of BLM protester appears on Colston plinth

The statue of a Black Lives Matter campaigner appears in Bristol on Edward Colston plinth. Artist Marc Quinn says he was inspired after seeing protester Jen Reid standing on the plinth during the 7 June protest. The statue is meant to be temporary and has caused both praise and criticism by the public, as permission was not given for it to be installed. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

Jen Reid: Black Lives Matter statue to go from Colston plinth

 The sculpture was placed on the plinth in Bristol where a toppled Edward Colston statue once stood.
BBC News

Marc Quinn Marc Quinn British sculptor

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

 Artist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Decisions on Edward Colston plinth must be made by people of Bristol, mayor says

The Mayor of Bristol has described a sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester erected on the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Statue of BLM protester on the Edward Colston plinth is removed [Video]

Statue of BLM protester on the Edward Colston plinth is removed

The statue of a BLM protester placed on the Edward Colston plinth has been removed by the council - less than 24 hours after it went up.Council workers were spotted pulling down the monument to Jen..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Slave trader statue in Bristol replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester [Video]

Slave trader statue in Bristol replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

A new statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has appeared on the plinth in Bristol formerly holding the UK slave trader Edward Colston. The old statue was torn down on June 7 amid the Black Lives..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published
Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester [Video]

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester

A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published