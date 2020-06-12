Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clay Travis: Over 7.5 wins is the play for the Falcons this season
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:46s - Published
Clay Travis: Over 7.5 wins is the play for the Falcons this season

Clay Travis: Over 7.5 wins is the play for the Falcons this season

FOX Bet has set the Atlanta Falcons projected win total for this season at 7.5 wins.

Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks the team will go over or under that mark.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Clay Travis: Over 7.5 wins is the play for the Falcons this season

Clay Travis: Over 7.5 wins is the play for the Falcons this season FOX Bet has set the Atlanta Falcons projected win total for this season at 7.5 wins. Hear if the Lock...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman: Raiders are a 'long way away' from being relevant, will finish with under 7.5 wins [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: Raiders are a 'long way away' from being relevant, will finish with under 7.5 wins

FOX Bet has set the Las Vegas Raiders' projected win total at 7.5 for this season. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks the team will go over or under that mark in their first season in Las Vegas.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:20Published
Cousin Sal likes the Broncos to go over 7.5 wins this season [Video]

Cousin Sal likes the Broncos to go over 7.5 wins this season

FOX Bet has set the Denver Broncos projected win total for this season at 7.5. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they'll go over or under that mark.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:13Published
Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will take a massive step back this season and miss the playoffs [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will take a massive step back this season and miss the playoffs

FOX Bet has the odds for the New England Patriots making the playoffs at -190 and to miss the playoffs at +150. Hear which bet the Lock It In crew is the play for this season.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:56Published