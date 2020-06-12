Clay Travis: Over 7.5 wins is the play for the Falcons this season
FOX Bet has set the Atlanta Falcons projected win total for this season at 7.5 wins.
Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks the team will go over or under that mark.
Todd Fuhrman: Raiders are a 'long way away' from being relevant, will finish with under 7.5 winsFOX Bet has set the Las Vegas Raiders' projected win total at 7.5 for this season. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks the team will go over or under that mark in their first season in Las Vegas.
Cousin Sal likes the Broncos to go over 7.5 wins this seasonFOX Bet has set the Denver Broncos projected win total for this season at 7.5. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they'll go over or under that mark.
Todd Fuhrman: Patriots will take a massive step back this season and miss the playoffsFOX Bet has the odds for the New England Patriots making the playoffs at -190 and to miss the playoffs at +150. Hear which bet the Lock It In crew is the play for this season.