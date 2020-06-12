Clay Travis: Over 7.5 wins is the play for the Falcons this season

Todd Fuhrman: Raiders are a 'long way away' from being relevant, will finish with under 7.5 wins



FOX Bet has set the Las Vegas Raiders' projected win total at 7.5 for this season. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks the team will go over or under that mark in their first season in Las Vegas.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:20 Published on June 17, 2020