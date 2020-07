How to use love to repair social inequality | Chloé Valdary

What does Kendrick Lamar have in common with Disney's "Moana"?

They recognize our common humanity and show us how to love ourselves and one another, says writer and educator Chloé Valdary.

She shares how she uses pop culture to help people develop resilience and advance social change -- and explains why cultivating love is the key to connection, healing and moving forward together.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TED business curator Corey Hajim, was recorded June 30, 2020.)