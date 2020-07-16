Global  
 

Rajnath Singh in Ladakh: Military strength display amid India-China tensions | Oneindia News
Rajnath Singh in Ladakh: Military strength display amid India-China tensions | Oneindia News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a one-day visit to Ladakh to carry out a comprehensive review of the border situation amid India-China tensions.

Singh's visit comes day after PM Modi made an unannounced visit to Ladakh, weeks after the deadly Galwan Valley clash between Indian and chinese soldiers.

Indian troops displayed its military strength and skills at the LAC before the Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

