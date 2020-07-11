Dail Eireann give standing ovation to 'larger than life' Jack Charlton

Ireland 's Parliament, Dail Eireann, pay tribute to former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton.Charlton took charge of the Republic of Ireland where he qualified for their first World Cup in 1990 and took the side to the quarter-finals.

Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer Tributes have been flooding in for former Republic of Ireland manager and World Cup winner Jack Charlton after he died aged 85. One of many to pay their tribute is Kate Wilkinson, Jack's granddaughter.

Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and a..

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85 England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother Bobby, he was part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966. His family said he passed away peacefully.

