Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dail Eireann give standing ovation to 'larger than life' Jack Charlton
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Dail Eireann give standing ovation to 'larger than life' Jack Charlton

Dail Eireann give standing ovation to 'larger than life' Jack Charlton

Ireland's Parliament, Dail Eireann, pay tribute to former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton.Charlton took charge of the Republic of Ireland where he qualified for their first World Cup in 1990 and took the side to the quarter-finals.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dáil Éireann Dáil Éireann Lower house of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament)


Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland

Coronavirus: Ireland puts brakes on easing lockdown amid 'real concern'

 The Republic of Ireland will not moved forward into Phase 4 of its roadmap, the taoiseach confirms.
BBC News

'2020 and this is life' - Republic of Ireland striker McGoldrick targeted by racist abuse

 Sheffield United say "something needs to change" with striker David McGoldrick the latest player to be racially abused on social media.
BBC News
Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85 [Video]

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85

England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother Bobby, he was part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966. His family said he passed away peacefully. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published

Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85

 Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and a..
WorldNews

FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Ex-Germany forward Schurrle retires at 29

 World Cup winner Andre Schurrle says he doesn't "need the applause any more" after announcing his retirement at 29.
BBC News

Four games a day during 2022 World Cup group stage

 Four matches will be played each day during the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Fifa has announced.
BBC News
Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer [Video]

Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer

Tributes have been flooding in for former Republic of Ireland manager and World Cup winner Jack Charlton after he died aged 85. One of many to pay their tribute is Kate Wilkinson, Jack's granddaughter. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:29Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

McCarthy: Everybody loved Jack Charlton [Video]

McCarthy: Everybody loved Jack Charlton

Former Republic of Ireland defender Mick McCarthy reflects on the life and career of Jack Charlton after the former Republic of Ireland manager passed away this month at the age of 85.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:20Published
Souness: I owe Jack Charlton debt of gratitude [Video]

Souness: I owe Jack Charlton debt of gratitude

Graeme Souness pays tribute to the late Jack Charlton and credits him with 'sorting him out' and keeping him focused when the pair were at Middlesbrough.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
Leeds fans pay tribute to Jack Charlton [Video]

Leeds fans pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Leeds fans pay tribute to club legend Jack Charlton, who has died at the age of 85.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:28Published