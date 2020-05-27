Global  
 

Rose McGowan backs 'Free Britney Spears' campaign
Rose McGowan has given her support to the campaign to "free" Britney Spears from her conservatorship in an emotional Instagram post referencing the late actress Brittany Murphy and how Hollywood kills, how women suffer and how it ate Murphy up.

