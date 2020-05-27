Rose McGowan backs 'Free Britney Spears' campaign

Brittany Murphy Documentary Reignites Suspicions In The Stars Death



Brittany Murphy's sudden and tragic death has long been cause for speculation by her fans. The beloved actress known for her roles in "Clueless" and "8 Mile" died in 2009 at the age of 32. According to CNN, Murphy's death was ruled an accident at the time, but suspicion surrounds the circumstances. Officials determined her death was caused by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and "multiple drug intoxication".

