UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Britain's National Cyber Security Centre made the announcement, which was coordinated with the US and Canada.

Russian hackers targeting Covid-19 researchers, UK security agency warns [Video]

Russian hackers targeting Covid-19 researchers, UK security agency warns

Hackers linked to the Russian intelligence agencies are targeting British scientists seeking to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Hackers linked to Russia trying to steal UK's secret coronavirus vaccine research, Cyber Security Centre says

 Hackers linked to Russia's state intelligence agencies are attempting to steal secret research on coronavirus vaccines from UK labs, the National Cyber Security..
Independent

Russia is accused of hacking COVID-19 vaccine trials [Video]

Russia is accused of hacking COVID-19 vaccine trials

Britain, the US and Canada accused Russia of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.

Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism [Video]

Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism

From a Russian university claiming that it has successfully completed human trials of a vaccine, to Delhi's recovery rate reaching nearly 80% - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic...

