At Least A Dozen Detained After Gambling Bust In Northridge Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:15s - Published 2 weeks ago At Least A Dozen Detained After Gambling Bust In Northridge At least 12 people were taken into custody following a police raid on an illegal gambling ring in Northridge Thursday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this