Khloe Kardashian finally addresses pregnancy rumors Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 minutes ago Khloe Kardashian finally addresses pregnancy rumors Over the past few months, rumors have been circulating that Khloé Kardashian might be pregnant with her second child.In May, Khloé confirmed in a tweet that the pregnancy rumors were just that — rumors.Well, on Sunday, Khloé posted photos at what appeared to be a baby shower.which prompted people to start speculating all over again.During an interview on Sirius XM on July 16, Khloe finally shut down the pregnancy rumors once and for all.“It was actually a friend of ours, we threw a baby shower,” she explained.“It’s such a weird time to do that right now, and it was … everyone wore these face shields and masks.We had to be six feet apart through the whole shower … it was so strange but still great that you’re able to celebrate” 0

