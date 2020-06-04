Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back, Noah Centineo Joins ‘Black Adam’ & More | THR News

A syndicated daytime show hosted by Nick Cannon won't launch in the fall, Noah Centineo joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam,’ and more.

Dwayne Johnson slams President Trump's lack of 'compassion' amid Black Lives Matter protests Dwayne Johnson has hit out at U.S. President Donald Trump's lack of "compassion" in a lengthy video amid the heightened political tensions across the nation.

Dwayne Johnson delivers surprise virtual graduation address Dwayne Johnson has delivered an unexpected speech to a class of graduating high school students.

Dwayne Johnson to host star-studded Global Citizen concert Dwayne Johnson is to host a star-studded Global Citizen livestream concert featuring the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus on Saturday

Dwayne Johnson bumps Kylie Jenner from Instagram rich list following Forbes allegations Dwayne Johnson has overtaken Kylie Jenner on the Instagram rich list - after Forbes magazine revoked her billionaire title.

Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Podcast | THR News Nick Cannon posted an apology message via Twitter on Wednesday after he received criticism for anti-Semitic language used in a recent podcast episode.

Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News Nick Cannon is apologizing after receiving criticism for using anti-Semitic language, Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack and Heather Morris has penned an emotional tribute to Naya Rivera.

Nick Cannon joins a mounting list of celebrities and firms people on Twitter want to "cancel." Others include Goya Foods and some reality TV stars.

Nick Cannon taking break from radio show Nick Cannon is "taking time away" from his Los Angeles radio show following backlash over recent anti-Semitic comments.