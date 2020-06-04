Global  
 

Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back, Noah Centineo Joins ‘Black Adam’ & More | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back, Noah Centineo Joins ‘Black Adam’ & More | THR News

A syndicated daytime show hosted by Nick Cannon won't launch in the fall, Noah Centineo joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam,’ and more.

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon taking break from radio show [Video]

Nick Cannon is "taking time away" from his Los Angeles radio show following backlash over recent anti-Semitic comments.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Has Twitter's cancel culture gone too far?

 Nick Cannon joins a mounting list of celebrities and firms people on Twitter want to "cancel." Others include Goya Foods and some reality TV stars.
USATODAY.com
Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News [Video]

Nick Cannon is apologizing after receiving criticism for using anti-Semitic language, Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack and Heather Morris has penned an emotional tribute to Naya Rivera.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:52Published
Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Podcast | THR News [Video]

Nick Cannon posted an apology message via Twitter on Wednesday after he received criticism for anti-Semitic language used in a recent podcast episode.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:04Published

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson bumps Kylie Jenner from Instagram rich list following Forbes allegations [Video]

Dwayne Johnson has overtaken Kylie Jenner on the Instagram rich list - after Forbes magazine revoked her billionaire title.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Dwayne Johnson to host star-studded Global Citizen concert [Video]

Dwayne Johnson is to host a star-studded Global Citizen livestream concert featuring the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus on Saturday

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Dwayne Johnson delivers surprise virtual graduation address [Video]

Dwayne Johnson has delivered an unexpected speech to a class of graduating high school students.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Dwayne Johnson slams President Trump's lack of 'compassion' amid Black Lives Matter protests [Video]

Dwayne Johnson has hit out at U.S. President Donald Trump's lack of "compassion" in a lengthy video amid the heightened political tensions across the nation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Noah Centineo


SharonReedLive

Sharon Reed Nick Cannon's Daytime Talk Show Debut Postponed Amid Controversy via @TMZ https://t.co/mDm4rjxw3z https://t.co/eCTOliVDPr 3 minutes ago

hamradioshow

Ham Radio Show Nick Cannon's Daytime Talk Show Debut Postponed Amid Controversy https://t.co/DmzjVnhiH8 12 minutes ago

unfilterradio

UNFILTERED RADIO Nick Cannon's Daytime Talk Show Debut Postponed Amid Controversy https://t.co/uAUzBdKvrE 12 minutes ago

BetaSeries_News

BetaSeries News Nick Cannon: Daytime Talk Show Launch Delayed Due to Host’s Remarks https://t.co/zpERwh4CU7 https://t.co/zdeTSq6WVF 12 minutes ago

tvseriesfinale

TVSeriesFinale.com #NickCannon: Daytime talk show launch delayed due to host's remarks https://t.co/WizzhwR7V7 https://t.co/qbYq3Syxd2 18 minutes ago

minted_newly

NewlyMinted @NickCannon needs to get SHITCANNED he meant every word of what he said and don't tell me that's the first time he… https://t.co/LjW7Glv20q 21 minutes ago

ibangel

Lorrona Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Delayed One Year Following Controversy | TVLine https://t.co/riOCejHpo6 25 minutes ago

142Countries

starmargarita RT @decider: Nick Cannon's daytime talk show has been pushed back to 2021: https://t.co/i7QTFv0FjI https://t.co/lx9YruYua5 25 minutes ago


Christina Elmore & Gabrielle Graham On BET's "Twenties" & Lena Waithe [Video]

The stars of the new BET talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about their twenties, friendship, Black women as lead actors in a TV Show, Big Sean and Vanessa Williams.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 10:50Published
Jon Hamm to Star in, Produce 'Fletch' Comedy Reboot, Nick Cannon Responds to ViacomCBS Firing & More | THR News [Video]

ViacomCBS has terminated their relationship with Nick Cannon, Kanye West's road to the White House has seemingly come to an end and Jon Hamm is set to star in a reboot of 'Fletch,' the 1980s Chevy..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:00Published
ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Over "Hateful Speech" Used in Podcast | THR News [Video]

Nick Cannon has come under fire after a conversation on his podcast, 'Cannon's Class,' was deemed to contain racist and anti-Semitic language. On Tuesday, ViacomCBS responded to the incident by..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:53Published