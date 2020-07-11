coronavirus Friday

As the state reports its third highest single-day case numbers.... with over 500.

That brings our total to 653 deaths.

There are also 531 more confirmed cases.

The state now has confirmed cases overall.

21,605 fs txt bullets:no lexington coronavirus cases new deaths: 1 total deaths: 41 new cases: 48 total c ... and the cases continue to climb in kentucky's second- largest city.

The lexington fayette county health department is reporting one coronavirus- related death and 48 new cases of the virus.

Lexington has had 41 deaths and close to 2,300 cases since the pandemic started in march.

Madison county has also reported record number of positive tests for the county.

On tuesday...they reported a then- record 20 new cases.

Thursday they broke that with 21.

Abc 36's austin miller caught up with health officials...who urge residents to take proper precautions.

Health department urges people to ... the number of positive cases are growing in madison county..

But county health officials aren't sure if it has to do with more testing..

Nor do they have a central cause to growing number of cases.

Kelly mcbride trt- 16 "it takes a lot of data to hown in or zero in on one or two particular factors, so while we do have a record number of positive cases here in the county.

We still don't have enough data pinpoint one particular factor."

One data point that the madison county health department knows that will help decrease the number of cases is social distancing and wearing a mask..

Which is why they urging people to do so.

Kelly mcbride trt- 12 "we are recommeding that we follow those science-based public health strategies.

The local health departments are not trying to take sides in any kind of argument.

We just want to see people stay healthy."

Another health strategy involves contact tracers.

Health department spokesperson kelly mcbride says people shoudln't be afraid to answer a call from them.

She says any information given will remain private.

Kelly mcbride trt- 16 "feel comfortable in answering that call and sharing information with us.

Something that people don't realize with the contact tracing is that there is support provided to you.

They will give you information and education and possibly connections to resources."

In madison county..

Austin miller..