Street food seller killed by falling tree after sheltering under branches during storm

A street food vendor was killed by a falling tree after taking shelter under it during a storm in Nakhon Ratchasima, northeastern Thailand.

The rescue team were contacted by the locals after they saw the tree on top of the unconscious vendor.

Somchuen Meesuk, 61,was found dead under the enormous strum which the rescuers had to saw to retrieve her trapped body.

The locals said they were shocked as they saw the tree falling.

One of them said: "We contacted the emergency services right away after we saw the tree fell down and we hoped she would survive.

"It was tragic as we always see her using this path to the market where she sells street food."