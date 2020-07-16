Pearson: The game passed us by Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:21s - Published 2 minutes ago Pearson: The game passed us by Nigel Pearson says a poor first half performance cost his Watford side at West Ham and they must now find a way to win one of their remaining two matches. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Pearson: Game passed us by



Watford manager Nigel Pearson was very disappointed with his side’s display in the first half of their 3-1 defeat against West Ham, saying they were carrying passengers. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:23 Published 10 hours ago Pearson: West Ham game very important



Watford manager Nigel Pearson says Friday's match against West Ham is one in which both sides have "an awful lot to gain", as the clubs battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:26 Published 2 days ago