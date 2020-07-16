Global  
 

Pearson: The game passed us by
Pearson: The game passed us by

Pearson: The game passed us by

Nigel Pearson says a poor first half performance cost his Watford side at West Ham and they must now find a way to win one of their remaining two matches.

