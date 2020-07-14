Arteta: I know Man City's strengths

Mikel Arteta is fully aware of Manchester City's strengths but wants his Arsenal players to focus on themselves and their gameplan.



Related videos from verified sources Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview



An in-depth look at Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as the holders take on the most decorated side in the competition's history. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 16 hours ago Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top



Pep Guardiola expects Arsenal to become contenders for the top prizes under his former assistant Mikel Arteta.Manchester City boss Guardiola will face his protege in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 16 hours ago Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp



Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football. . Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:21 Published 4 days ago