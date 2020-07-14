Global  
 

Arteta: I know Man City's strengths
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:27s
Mikel Arteta is fully aware of Manchester City's strengths but wants his Arsenal players to focus on themselves and their gameplan.

